Russian Defense Ministry says French journalists are preparing a provocation in Gulyaipole

French journalists arrived in the village of Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye region, which is under the control of Ukraine, to prepare a possible shooting with provocative material about Russian military personnel. This was warned by the representative of the Ministry of Defense, the head of the press center of the group of troops “Vostok” Alexander Gordeev. His statement was published in the official Telegramdepartmental channel.

He explained that information about the impending provocation from the West was able to detect radio intelligence. “A group of French journalists arrived in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Gulyaipole, with a high degree of probability, in order to prepare provocative videos about the strikes by the Vostok group on civilian infrastructure and areas where civilians live,” Gordeev said.

The grouping of troops “Vostok” performs tasks in the Yuzhno-Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported that in the Yuzhno-Donetsk and Zaporizhia directions, air strikes and artillery fire from the Vostok group of forces managed to defeat enemy units in the area of ​​the Donetsk settlements of Ugledar and Novoselka.

In addition, according to the agency, over 45 military personnel were lost per day in the indicated directions.