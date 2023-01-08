The Ministry of Defense announced the preparation by Ukraine of an anti-Russian provocation in the Kharkiv region

Special services of Ukraine have prepared a new large-scale anti-Russian provocation to discredit the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv region. This information appeared in Telegramchannel of the Ministry of Defense.

According to the agency, the Ukrainian side plans to accuse Russian servicemen of allegedly committing war crimes. To do this, the special services opened graves in cemeteries in the settlements of Kazachya Lopan, Veliky Burluk, Shipovatoe and Khatnoye, where local residents who died of natural causes were buried.

“After the exhumation, the bodies of Ukrainian citizens were additionally disfigured and thrown into specially prepared “pits” on the outskirts of these settlements to create a false “evidence base” of alleged “torture” and “executions” of the civilian population by Russian military personnel,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in December, former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ilya Kiva said that Kyiv was preparing military provocations on the border with Belarus. The politician specified that a breakthrough of the border into the territory of Belarus could occur in the region of the Volyn region. Kiva noted that the provocations will be carried out by small groups consisting of the Ukrainian regiment “Azov” (a terrorist organization banned in Russia).