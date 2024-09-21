Defense Ministry: The North group of troops continued its offensive in the Kursk region

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Saturday, September 21, that over the past 24 hours, units of the North group of forces continued their offensive in the Kursk region against the positions of Ukrainian forces.

It is claimed that three mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were defeated, as well as three territorial defense brigades, two airborne assault brigades, one tank brigade, and a National Guard brigade. This occurred in the areas of the settlements of Lyubimovka, Darino, Nikolo-Daryino, Tolsty Lug, Malaya Loknya, and Plekhovo.

In addition, over the past 24 hours, Sever thwarted attempts by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to counterattack in the direction of Kamyshevka and Lyubimovka; Ukrainian forces lost up to 20 people.

Earlier it was reported that over the past 24 hours, Russian troops repelled three attempts by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to break through the border in the Kursk region in the direction of the settlements of Novy Put and Medvezhye.