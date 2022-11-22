The Ministry of Defense announced the continuation of the offensive of the Russian Armed Forces in the Donetsk direction

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the continuation of the offensive in the Donetsk direction with the simultaneous reflection of counterattacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). This was reported to journalists in the defense department on November 22.

They reported on the destruction of two tanks, six armored combat vehicles and five vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The losses of the Ukrainian side exceeded 120 people.

Related materials:

In the South Donetsk direction, Russian troops inflicted a fire defeat on an enemy mechanized company near the village of Vodiane, and also destroyed three sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Defense Ministry added. In this direction, the total losses of Ukraine amounted to more than 50 people killed and wounded.

Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine began on February 24. According to President Vladimir Putin, this is how Moscow responded to requests for help from the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.