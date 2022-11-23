The Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian Armed Forces continued the offensive in the Donetsk direction

Subdivisions of Russian troops continued their offensive operations in the Donetsk direction. On Wednesday, November 23, journalists were informed in the Russian Ministry of Defense.

More than 60 Ukrainian servicemen and five armored combat vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed in this direction in a day, the military department reported.

On November 22, the Ministry of Defense announced that in the Donetsk direction, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed more than 120 enemy fighters, as well as two tanks, six armored combat vehicles and five vehicles in a day.

The Special Military Operation (SVO) of Russia in Ukraine began on February 24. According to President Vladimir Putin, this is how Moscow responded to requests for help from the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics. On November 21, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia wants to achieve the goals of the NMD and it will achieve them.