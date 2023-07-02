Russian Defense Ministry: Armed Forces of Ukraine continued offensive operations in three directions during the day

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) continued offensive operations in three directions during the day. This was announced to journalists on Sunday, July 2, in the Russian Defense Ministry.

According to the department, we are talking about the Donetsk, Krasnolimansk and Yuzhnodonetsk directions. So, in the Donetsk direction, during the course of active defense, units of the Southern Group of Forces managed to repel 11 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Artemovsk, Vodiane, Novobakhmutovka, Severnoye, Pervomayskoye and Maryinka of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

The Ministry of Defense noted that up to 360 Ukrainian soldiers, six tanks, eight infantry fighting vehicles, five vehicles, an American M119 towed gun, a Polish Krab self-propelled artillery mount, and a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer were destroyed in the same direction.

Ammunition depots of the 92nd mechanized and 95th air assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed in the areas of the Donetsk settlements of Seversk and Grigorovka, the Russian defense ministry explained.

In the Krasnolimansky direction, the active actions of units of the group of troops “Center”, air strikes, artillery fire and heavy flamethrower systems repelled three attacks by units of the 95th airborne assault and 66th mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Torskoye DPR, Chervonaya Dibrova and Nevskoye Luganskaya People’s Republic (LPR), added to the Ministry of Defense.

In the Yuzhno-Donetsk direction, an enemy attack was repelled in the area of ​​the Donetsk settlement Nikolskoye. And on the Vremevsky ledge near the village of Rivnopol, they managed to knock out a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group, the department explained.

On July 1, the Ministry of Defense reported on repelling attacks from Ukraine in four directions.