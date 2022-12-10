The Ministry of Defense reported that the RF Armed Forces took advantageous positions in the Krasnolimansk direction

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have continued offensive operations in the Krasnolimansky direction, during which they took more advantageous lines. This was announced on Saturday, December 10, to journalists by the Russian Defense Ministry.

It is noted that two counterattacks of foreign mercenaries and units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the direction of Chervonopopovka and Chervona Dibrova of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) were thwarted by artillery fire and active actions of Russian troops, as a result of which up to 60 enemy soldiers were eliminated, as well as an infantry fighting vehicle and two armored vehicles.

Also on December 10, the Russian Ministry of Defense spoke about the unsuccessful attempt of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the South Donetsk direction.

The offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was disrupted by artillery fire – the Ukrainian fighters were thrown back to their starting lines.