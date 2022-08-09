Sappers of the Armed Forces of Russia and the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation neutralized more than 248 thousand explosive objects on the territory of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). Such a statement was made on August 9 by the head of the Interdepartmental Coordination Headquarters of the Russian Federation for Humanitarian Response – the head of the National Defense Control Center of the Russian Federation, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev.

“In total, 7539.61 hectares of territory, 718 buildings (of which 13 socially significant objects), four bridges and 132.7 km of roads were checked. 248,544 explosive items were found and defused,” Mizintsev said.

He also added that Russian sappers continue to carry out mine clearance tasks in Donbass.

On August 6, the Russian Ministry of Defense showed the process of clearing the waters of the Seversky Donets River in the DPR. Divers-sappers examined the area near the automobile bridge across the river with the help of regular diving department. The employees used a mobile recompression diving station, as well as the SVU-5.2 universal equipment and an underwater mine detector.

On August 3, Izvestia journalist Murad Magomedov captured the work of sappers-divers in the LPR. According to the journalist, clearing rivers is complicated by strong currents and poor visibility in muddy waters.

In Ukraine and in the Donbass, the special operation of the Russian Federation to protect the population of the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics continues, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24. Moscow explained that its tasks include the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine. On April 19, the Russian side announced the start of the next stage of the military operation – “the complete liberation of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics.”

The situation in the region escalated significantly in mid-February due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. The authorities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of residents to Russia and turned to Moscow for help. On February 21, the President of the Russian Federation signed a decree recognizing the independence of the DNR and LNR.

