The Ministry of Defense announced the neutralization of 42 drones in the Crimea by means of air defense and electronic warfare

On the night of Friday, August 25, Russian air defense systems (AD) discovered 42 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in Telegram-channel.

The department announced the suppression of Kyiv’s attempt to carry out terrorist attacks by aircraft-type UAVs on the territory of Russia. Nine drones were destroyed over the Crimea, 33 were suppressed by means of electronic warfare (EW) and crashed without reaching the target.