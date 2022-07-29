The Ministry of Defense announced the impact of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with HIMARS missiles on the pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka, killing 53 people

On the night of July 29, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) launched a missile strike from the American HIMARS multiple launch rocket system at the pre-trial detention center (SIZO) in Yelenovka, where Ukrainian prisoners of war, including soldiers of the Azov battalion, are being held. This was reported to journalists in the Russian Defense Ministry.

According to the Russian military department, as a result of the strike, 40 people were killed and 75 Ukrainian prisoners of war were injured. 8 employees of the pre-trial detention center were also injured. Later, representatives of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) clarified that the death toll had increased to 53. “This egregious provocation was committed to intimidate Ukrainian servicemen and prevent them from being taken prisoner,” the Ministry of Defense believes.

The circumstances of the incident are under investigation. The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case on the fact of a missile strike under Article 356 of the Criminal Code (“Use of prohibited means and methods in an armed conflict”).

Ukraine’s reaction

The Armed Forces of Ukraine deny strikes on the prison in Yelenovka, reports the Ukrainian General Staff on Facebook (social network banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned). They represented the Armed Forces of Ukraine, accused the Russian army of what had happened, and stated that Moscow was trying to hide the torture and murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war held in pre-trial detention centers in this way.

“The armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out a targeted deliberate artillery shelling of a correctional institution in the village of Yelenovka, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian prisoners were also kept,” the report says.

Surrender of Azov fighters

At the end of May, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Major General Igor Konashenkov, announced the complete liberation of the territory of the Azovstal plant. According to the department, the underground facilities of the plant, in which Ukrainian fighters hid, came under the full control of the Russian armed forces. In total, since May 16, during the operation, 2,439 fighters of the Ukrainian Azov battalion and military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, blocked on the territory of the plant, laid down their arms and surrendered.