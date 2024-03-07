Moscow Region: Russian regions tried to attack 6 drones overnight

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) tried to attack three regions of Russia with drones and shot down six devices there. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense in Telegram-channel.

“During the night, attempts by the Kyiv regime to carry out terrorist attacks using aircraft-type UAVs against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were stopped,” the department reported.

They clarified that air defense systems shot down one drone over the Kursk region, three more over the Bryansk region, and two more over the Tula region. The defense department called Ukraine's actions an attempt to carry out a terrorist attack on targets on Russian territory.

Earlier, in December 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu that “little drones” made of plywood also pose a danger to Russian infrastructure. According to him, such drones cannot be allowed into Russian territory.