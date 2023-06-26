Russian Defense Ministry reported the interception of RC-135 and two RAF fighters over the Black Sea

Russian Su-27s intercepted an RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft and two Typhoon multirole fighters of the British Air Force (Air Force) over the Black Sea. This is reported in Telegramchannel of the Ministry of Defense of Russia (MO RF).

It is specified that domestic means of airspace control noticed three air targets approaching the Russian border on June 26. After that, two Su-27s from the air defense forces on duty were raised into the sky.

“As Russian fighters approached, foreign military aircraft made a U-turn from the State Border of the Russian Federation,” the statement said.

The Ministry of Defense added that there was no violation of the Russian state border.

Earlier it was reported that over the past three weeks, British Typhoon fighters have risen 21 times over the Baltic region. According to AFP, the flights were carried out as part of NATO operations.