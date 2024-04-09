The Ministry of Defense announced the interception of a Ukrainian missile near Crimea

MO: Ukrainian anti-ship missile “Neptune” intercepted over the Black Sea

The Ukrainian anti-ship missile Neptune was destroyed over the Black Sea. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense in Telegram-channel.

According to the defense department, off the coast of Crimea, air defense systems intercepted a Neptune missile of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU).

On the night of Tuesday, April 9, residents of Sevastopol reported powerful explosions. According to eyewitnesses, several loud sounds were immediately heard in the Nakhimovsky district of the city and in the waters of Sevastopol.

Subsequently, the head of the city, Mikhail Razvozhaev, clarified that Sevastopol’s system for automatically destroying a low-flying air target over the sea area was activated. No infrastructure was damaged, he emphasized.