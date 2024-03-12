Moscow Region: on the night of March 12, 25 drones were intercepted and destroyed over Russian regions

On the night of Tuesday, March 12, 25 drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were intercepted and destroyed over the regions of Russia. Journalists were informed about this by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Ukrainian drones of the air defense system (air defense) were intercepted or destroyed in the Moscow (2 drones), Leningrad (1 drone), Belgorod (7), Kursk (11), Bryansk (1), Tula (1) and Oryol (2) regions. The defense department called the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces an attempt to carry out a terrorist attack on targets on Russian territory.

In Oryol, after an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a fuel tank at an oil depot caught fire. In the Nizhny Novgorod region, drones attacked a fuel and industrial complex facility in the Kstovo industrial zone. The fire was captured on video.

Earlier, in December 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu that “little drones” made of plywood also pose a danger to Russian infrastructure. According to him, such drones cannot be allowed into Russian territory.