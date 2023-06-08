Russian servicemen repelled the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and retained full control over the settlement of Berkhovka. This was announced on Wednesday, June 7, by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

“The report of individual sources about the alleged abandonment of Berkhovka by Russian troops is not true,” the department’s Telegram channel says.

As one of the fighters with the call sign “Chita” noted, “enemies of the people” are spreading provocative rumors. He added that the nationalists made attempts to attack the positions of the Russian Armed Forces in small groups with the support of armored vehicles, but to no avail.

“They move forward, and they are immediately thrown back. We, on the contrary, take more positions, then beat them back, ”the military man explained.

Earlier in the day, Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said that Russian forces had successfully defended the line of defense in the region. He stressed that the losses of the RF Armed Forces are incomparable with the losses of the enemy on different parts of the front.

Prior to this, the defense department spoke about the suppression of eight attempts to attack the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, up to 415 Ukrainian fighters, two tanks, nine armored combat vehicles and other military equipment were liquidated per day.

On June 6, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the offensive activity of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in different areas. He specified that the enemy was stopped by the Russian military.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.