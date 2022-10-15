The Russian Defense Ministry announced the destruction of 60 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine while trying to conduct reconnaissance in combat in the DPR and LPR

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Krasnoliman direction made attempts to conduct reconnaissance in force in the settlements of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, their efforts were a failure. This was announced on Saturday, October 15, by the official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.

#Ministry #Defense #announced #failed #attempts #Armed #Forces #Ukraine #conduct #reconnaissance #combat #DPR #LPR