Defense Ministry: Ukrainian Armed Forces attack drone shot down over Kursk region

A strike drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was shot down over the Kursk region using the Pantsir anti-aircraft missile and gun system (ZRPK). This was stated by the Russian Defense Ministry, reports TASS.

On August 20, it was reported that the newest anti-aircraft missile and gun system (ZRPK) “Pantsir-SM-SV” was tested in combat conditions.

Earlier in August, it became known that Russia had developed a new modification of the Pantsir complex. The Pantsir-SMD-E system carries small-sized short-range intercept missiles TKB-10-55, which are designed to combat drones.