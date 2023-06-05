Ministry of Defense: On June 4, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched an attempt of a large-scale offensive in 5 sectors of the front

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the failure of the attempt of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) to conduct a large-scale offensive in five sectors of the front in the South Donetsk direction. The statement is in Telegramdepartmental channel.

On the morning of June 4, the enemy launched a large-scale offensive in five sectors of the front in the South Donetsk direction by introducing into battle 23 and 31 mechanized brigades from the strategic reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the support of other military units and subunits Ministry of Defense of Russia

According to the agency, the Ukrainian military pursued the goal of breaking through the Russian defenses in the most vulnerable, in their opinion, sector of the front in the south of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). However, the enemy did not achieve his tasks, he was not successful, the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

At the same time, they added in the department, at that time there was a

commander of the joint group of troops – chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Army, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov.

Related materials:

Clashes in the Zaporozhye direction

Combat clashes in the area of ​​the Vremevsky ledge in the Zaporozhye direction lasted more than eight hours. This was announced on Sunday, June 4 RIA News head of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov.

According to him, all attempts to break through the front line have been thwarted, and a full-scale offensive by Ukrainian troops has not been recorded.

At the moment, the clashes, which lasted more than eight hours, have ceased. The enemy has already undertaken reconnaissance in force in this area, but today it was more active and massive. Vladimir Rogov Chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia”

Rogov added that he added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are probing the line of defense and the readiness of Russian troops to repel a more massive attack on the Zaporozhye region.

Assessing the situation in the Zaporozhye direction, Rogov said that it is difficult, but controllable. He promised to publish more detailed information about what is happening on the morning of Monday, June 5th.

Related materials:

Attempt to attack the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The fact that the Ukrainian military attempted an offensive in the Zaporizhia direction by a group of 10 tanks, armored vehicles and a company tactical infantry group was reported by the Telegram channel “Military officers of the Russian Spring” (RV).

According to its authors, the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to break through in Zaporozhye in the area of ​​the Vremievsky ledge. In the area of ​​​​the settlement of Neskuchnoye and Priyutnoye, battles began, units of the Vostok group of the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia detected the movement in time and met with fire. At least two Ukrainian tanks were destroyed.

About trying to break through reported and battalion commander of the Vostok battalion Alexander Khodakovsky.

Grouping the shock fist, in the morning [противник] was able to achieve tactical success – he took one position from us, but suffered tangible losses. Now the enemy is increasing its presence in the breakthrough area – obviously, it seeks to increase the achievements Alexander Khodakovsky Battalion commander “Vostok”

The battalion commander emphasized that these actions are not in themselves the promised counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

From the place where the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was repulsed in the Zaporozhye direction, footage taken by a drone was published. Near the village of Rivnopol, several American armored vehicles were spotted, as well as a wrecked tank and an M113 armored personnel carrier.

Related materials:

Change of tactics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On June 2, Vladimir Rogov announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had completed the creation of strike groups for an offensive in the Zaporozhye direction. At the same time, according to him, the Ukrainian military changed tactics, starting to switch from reconnaissance in force to the use of sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRGs), which means the beginning of a new stage of reconnaissance.

Thus, the Ukrainian military wants to “leak” into the weak points of the Russian defense and inflict maximum damage, Rogov believes.

At the same time, the commander of the “Crimea” battalion said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the battles in the Zaporozhye direction began to use a combined tactics of warfare. According to him, “other attempts to carry out attacks” are now being felt.

The battalion commander noted that the Ukrainian military often use mobile groups on pickup trucks, but they experience difficulties due to the specifics of the terrain. At the same time, they mainly use Soviet-made equipment, but they use NATO ammunition.

According to Gennady Alekhin, a retired colonel and military observer, a well-built, echeloned defense of the Russian troops will allow the Russian Armed Forces to go on the offensive. He noted that there is protection in all important areas where the enemy can break through.