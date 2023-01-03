The Russian Defense Ministry announced the destruction of two groups of saboteurs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkov region

Russian troops destroyed two groups of saboteurs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Kharkov. On Tuesday, January 3, the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, told reporters.

“Two sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed in the areas of Novoselovskoye and Tabaevka settlements in the Kharkiv region,” he said.

According to Konashenkov, the Russian military also destroyed more than 40 Ukrainian servicemen, three armored fighting vehicles and three pickup trucks near Kharkiv. As the representative of the Ministry of Defense clarified, the strikes were carried out in the areas of the settlements of Sinkovka, Ivanovka and Berestovoe.

In addition, it became known about the destruction of 130 mercenaries in Maslyakovka and Kramatorsk of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in the Donbass. According to the head of state, in this way Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the leaders of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.