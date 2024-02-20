Russian Defense Ministry: air defense forces intercepted three drones over the Bryansk region overnight

On the night of Tuesday, February 20, three drones were intercepted over the Bryansk region. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense in Telegram-channel.

The defense department called Ukraine's actions an attempt to carry out a terrorist attack on targets on Russian territory. They did not provide other details of the attack attempt.

Its governor, Alexander Bogomaz, previously reported an attempt to attack the region by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He clarified that enemy drones struck in the sky over the Pogarsky district and Starodubsky municipal district.

In October 2022, a medium level of response was introduced in eight regions of Russia, including the Bryansk region. It involves, in particular, strengthening the protection of public order and an increased level of security at energy facilities.