MO: UAV assembly shop destroyed in Veliky Burluk area in Kharkiv region

Russian military personnel destroyed a workshop for the assembly of unmanned aerial vehicles in Ukraine. This was reported to journalists in the Russian Defense Ministry.

They clarified that the workshop was located in the area of ​​​​the village of Veliky Burluk in the Kharkiv region. In addition, Russian servicemen in Vesele, Zaporozhye region, destroyed the headquarters and place of residence of the operational staff of the 35th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU).

In Dachnoye of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian military attacked and destroyed the ammunition depot of the 24th Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, Russia attacked airfields and Ukrainian warehouses with missiles and unmanned boats. In addition to airfields and warehouses, Russian servicemen hit assembly shops and storage sites for weapons and military equipment that were delivered to Ukraine from the United States and Europe.