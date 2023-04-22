Russian aviation destroyed a warehouse with 600 Ukrainian MLRS shells near Sergeevka

Russian aviation during a special operation destroyed a warehouse of rocket and artillery weapons in the Sergeevka area in the Alexandro-Kalinin direction. This was announced by the head of the press center of the group “South” Ivan Bigma, reports RIA News.

As a result of the strike, the enemy lost up to 600 shells for multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).