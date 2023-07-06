The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of the DRG of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Novoselovskoye in the LPR

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian servicemen of the “Western” group of forces repelled an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Novoselovskoye of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR). This was announced on Thursday, July 6, to journalists at the Ministry of Defense.

Also, a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) was destroyed in the area of ​​this settlement.

“Up to 40 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, as well as a US-made M777 artillery system were destroyed,” the defense ministry said in a statement.

A day earlier, on July 5, the Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian Armed Forces inflicted a defeat on the manpower and equipment of units of the 14th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of several settlements in the Kharkov region.