The Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of the stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​Ugledar

Russian artillery destroyed a stronghold of Ukrainian troops in the area of ​​Vuhledar, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This is reported RIA News with reference to the head of the press center of the Vostok group, Alexander Gordeev.

Gordeev noted that during the battle, five Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated. Also, the calculations of self-propelled artillery installations “Hyacinth” destroyed a pickup truck and seven soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

It is also reported that the blows fell on the stronghold of the Ukrainian troops in the area of ​​the village of Prechistovka near Maryinskaya. More than ten militants were eliminated in this direction with the help of the Solntsepek heavy flamethrower system (TOS).

Volodymyr Kindyuk, a serviceman of the 100th Terodefense Brigade of the Ukrainian Army, who was previously captured, accused Ukrainian troops of mining the retreat of his soldiers near Kreminna. According to Kindyuk, the fighters are warned that the National Guard is standing behind the positions, which will open fire in case of retreat.