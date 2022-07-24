The Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of a Ukrainian ship and a warehouse of Harpoon missiles in Odessa

The Russian military in Odessa destroyed a Ukrainian ship and a warehouse of Harpoon missiles with high-precision missiles. This was announced on Sunday, July 24, by the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.

According to him, the Russian Armed Forces were aiming long-range high-precision missiles at the territory of a repair plant in Odessa. The strike was accurate – as a result, the ship of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the dock and the warehouse of Harpoon anti-ship missiles, which were supplied from the United States, were liquidated. As Konashenkov noted, the Russian military also disabled the production facilities of the enterprise, intended for the repair and modernization of the ship structure of the naval forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that in Odessa, a high-precision strike of Kalibr missiles destroyed a Ukrainian military infrastructure facility. According to the diplomat, the Kalibr missiles “sent a military boat to the address beloved by the Kyiv regime.” Thus, she responded to the statement of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, who accused Russia of what had happened.

On February 24, the start of a special operation in the Donbass was announced. Thus, Russia responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the DPR and LPR.