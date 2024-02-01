A radar station of the NASAMS missile system was destroyed in the Northern Military District zone

In the area of ​​the special military operation (SVO), the radar station of the NASAMS missile system (RC) was destroyed. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

In addition, over the past 24 hours, a Ukrainian 35D6M air target detection radar, as well as two fuel depots of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, were hit in the special operation zone.