Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: the crew of the Su-30SM destroyed the reconnaissance boat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Black Sea

The crew of the Su-30SM destroyed a reconnaissance boat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the area of ​​Russian gas production installations in the Black Sea. This was announced by the Russian Ministry of Defense in Telegram-channel.

