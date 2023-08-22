Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: the crew of the Su-30SM destroyed the reconnaissance boat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Black Sea
The crew of the Su-30SM destroyed a reconnaissance boat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the area of Russian gas production installations in the Black Sea. This was announced by the Russian Ministry of Defense in Telegram-channel.
“Tonight, the crew of the Su-30SM naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed a reconnaissance boat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of Russian gas production facilities in the Black Sea,” the ministry said in a statement.
