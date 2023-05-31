Russian Defense Ministry: the last warship of the Ukrainian Navy “Yury Olefirenko” was sunk

As a result of a strike with precision-guided weapons, the Russian Aerospace Forces on May 29 destroyed the last warship of the Ukrainian Navy, the Yuriy Olefirenko. This was reported to journalists in the Ministry of Defense.

So they added that the target was hit at the parking lot of warships in the port of Odessa. The defense department also said that air defense systems intercepted 12 HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and one Storm Shadow long-range cruise missile over the past day.

On May 28, Business Insider wrote that Russia had destroyed the entire Ukrainian fleet of Turkish Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles, thus depriving the Ukrainian Armed Forces of an important strategic strike weapon.

Russia’s special operation in Ukraine began on February 24. President Vladimir Putin said that such measures were Moscow’s response to the requests of the Donbass republics for help.