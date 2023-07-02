The Russian Armed Forces completely destroyed the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that landed on Antonovsky Island

The Russian military completely destroyed the Ukrainian units that tried to land on Antonovsky Island. This was announced on Sunday, July 2, by the official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.

On February 24, 2022, the start of a special military operation in Donbass was announced. Thus, Russia responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the DPR and LPR.