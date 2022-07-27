The Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of more than 100 MLRS HIMARS missiles in the Dnipropetrovsk region

On July 24, the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia struck at an ammunition depot in the Dnepropetrovsk region more than a hundred rockets to the US-made multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) HIMARS were destroyed. On Wednesday, July 27, journalists were informed in the Russian Ministry of Defense.

It is specified that the target was hit in the area of ​​the village of Lyubimovka. The military department also reported on the elimination of up to 120 military personnel who guarded the facility. Among them were foreign mercenaries and technicians.

Since the beginning of the special operation, 358 anti-aircraft missile systems and 763 combat vehicles of multiple launch rocket systems have been destroyed, the Defense Ministry added.

Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine began on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goals the denazification and demilitarization of the country. On July 18, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that the special operation would end when all its goals were achieved.