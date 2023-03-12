The Ministry of Defense reported on the destruction of five Ukrainian DRGs in the Kupyansk direction

Over the past day, the Russian military destroyed five sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRGs) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kupyansk direction. This was announced on Sunday, March 12, by the Russian Defense Ministry.

As specified in the department, Ukrainian DRGs were eliminated near the settlements of Berestovoye, Liman Pervy and Sinkovka of the Kharkiv region, as well as in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Stelmakhovka of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR). It is noted that units of the “Western” group of troops also launched artillery strikes on the positions of the Ukrainian military in the settlements of Dvurechnaya, Masyutovka and Pershotravneve of the Kharkiv region, as well as Novoselovskoe in the LPR.

As a result, up to 45 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed in this direction per day. Also, the Ukrainian army lost four vehicles and two armored fighting vehicles.