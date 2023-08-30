Russian Defense Ministry: Russian Armed Forces aircraft destroyed 4 military boats with military APU in the Black Sea

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the destruction of four military boats of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the Black Sea. The agency wrote about this in Telegram.

According to the agency, a naval aviation aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed four high-speed military boats of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on August 30 around midnight. Up to 50 Ukrainian paratroopers were on board the vessels.