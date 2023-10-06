Ministry of Defense: Black Sea Fleet air defense systems destroyed a Ukrainian drone 10 km from Crimea

Air defense systems of a small missile boat of the Russian Black Sea Fleet (BSF) destroyed a Ukrainian drone 10 kilometers from Crimea. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported this.

According to the military department, on Friday, October 6, at about 10:30 p.m., Kyiv’s attempt to carry out a terrorist attack using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on targets in Russia was thwarted.

The drone was discovered and destroyed by air defense systems of a small missile boat of the Black Sea Fleet 10 kilometers from the southwestern coast of Crimea.

Earlier on October 6, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev announced that an air raid alert had been announced in the city for the second time that evening. Later, he announced that the air defense forces had repelled an attack from Ukraine.