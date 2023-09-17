Moscow Region: air defense systems destroyed a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone in the Domodedovo region near Moscow

Air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian drone in the Domodedovo district of the Moscow region, reported in the Telegram channel of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

It is clarified that the aircraft-type drone was destroyed in the early morning of Sunday, September 17. According to the ministry, the Ukrainian military was planning to use a drone to strike targets on Russian territory.

Earlier, on September 17, a Ukrainian drone was destroyed in the Ramensky district of the Moscow region. In addition, air defense troops repelled an attack by another drone heading towards Moscow. He was intercepted in the urban district of Istra.