The Ministry of Defense reported that a Ukrainian UAV was destroyed over the Belgorod region

A Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was destroyed over the Belgorod region. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense in Telegram.

“On September 2, at about 12:45 Moscow time, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack with an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle on the territory of the Russian Federation was foiled,” the statement said.