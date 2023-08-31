The Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of a drone in the sky over the Bryansk region

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the suppression of an attempt by Ukraine to attack the Bryansk region using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). It was destroyed by means of air defense (air defense), reports RIA News.

“August 31 this year, at about 20:00 Moscow time, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV on objects in the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted,” the report said.

The department emphasized that the drone was destroyed in the sky over the Bryansk region using an air defense system. There is no information about casualties or damage.

Earlier it was reported about a daytime attempt to attack Russian territory. The drone was also hit in the sky over the Bryansk region by air defense systems.