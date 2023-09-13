The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of 37 Ukrainian drones

Russian electronic warfare (EW) systems suppressed and destroyed 37 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in one day. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced this to journalists on Wednesday, September 13.

The targets were hit in the areas of the settlements of Blagodatnoye, Zaitsevo of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Verkhnekamenka, Novovodyanoye of the Luhansk People’s Republic, Kardashinka, Sagi of the Kherson region, as well as Novohorivka and Tarasovka of the Zaporozhye region.

They also reported that air defense systems had intercepted five HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems over the past 24 hours.