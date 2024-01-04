Ministry of Defense: air defense systems destroyed 10 Ukrainian guided missiles over Crimea

Russian air defense systems (air defense) destroyed 10 Ukrainian aircraft guided missiles in the skies over Crimea. This was reported to reporters at the Ministry of Defense.

According to the department, the attack on Russian targets located on the peninsula was stopped at about 17:20 Moscow time.

The ministry called the incident an act of terrorism.

Alarm sirens in Sevastopol, where the missiles were supposed to fall, sounded at about 16:40 Moscow time.

Later, the city governor, Mikhail Razvozhaev, announced the destruction of several air targets. According to him, all city services were put on alert, and the authorities recorded damage to the infrastructure.

The mayor called on residents to remain calm and not disrupt the operation of Russian air defense systems.