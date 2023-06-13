The Ministry of Defense announced the defeat of the saboteurs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who tried to secretly attack the positions of the RF Armed Forces

A unit of the Russian Armed Forces defeated a sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). About it reported in the Russian Defense Ministry, Izvestia writes.

The military department said that the saboteurs tried to secretly attack Russian positions, but Captain Alexei Ryzhkovich noticed the approach of the enemy, together with his subordinates, took advantageous positions on the ground and began to repel the attack.

During the battle, Ryzhkovich was wounded, but continued to command. As a result, the DRG, despite the numerical advantage, suffered significant losses and retreated. The Russian unit took possession of foreign-made weapons.