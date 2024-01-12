Ministry of Defense: artillerymen hit the Ukrainian Armed Forces drone control center on the banks of the Dnieper

On the right bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region, Russian artillery paratroopers from the Dnepr group of troops hit a Ukrainian drone control point and an enemy observation post. This was reported to the Russian Ministry of Defense, reports TASS.

Russian military personnel carried out the strikes using 2A36 Giatsint-B howitzers.

“We conduct both counter-battery combat against enemy artillery and work against individual targets, be it infantry, military equipment, or identified control points and fortified positions,” said a serviceman with the call sign “Vostok.”

In January, the military destroyed units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces that were trying to land on the left bank of the Dnieper. Then, crews of a 120-mm 2B11 mortar struck a group of Ukrainian military personnel who were planning to transfer fighters.