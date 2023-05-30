Ministry of Defense: Russian Armed Forces hit the central decision-making points in Ukraine

The Russian Armed Forces (AF) hit the central decision-making points in Ukraine, in which strikes were planned on the territory of the country. This was announced by the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.

In these points, under the leadership of Western intelligence officers, terrorist attacks were planned on the territory of Russia, the military department noted.

The blow was delivered by a high-precision long-range weapon. “All designated facilities have been hit,” the Defense Ministry added.

Earlier on Tuesday, May 30, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Ukraine continues to strike at the civilian infrastructure and civilian population of the Russian Federation. He stated that the Armed Forces are reacting as harshly as possible to the attacks.