The Russian Defense Ministry announced the defeat of 93 artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine per day
Russian operational-tactical and army aviation, missile forces and artillery defeated 93 artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 108 districts in a day. This was reported to journalists on Tuesday, February 14, in the Ministry of Defense.
