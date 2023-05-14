The Ministry of Defense announced the death of Colonels Brovko and Makarov while repelling attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the DPR

Two Russian colonels died in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) while repelling attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

According to the military department, the commander of the 4th motorized rifle brigade, Colonel Vyacheslav Makarov, personally led the battle in the area of ​​u200bu200bthe settlement of Krasnoye. During the reflection of the third attack, he was seriously wounded and died during the evacuation from the battlefield.

Colonel Yevgeny Brovko led the actions of the personnel in another sector. He also received multiple shrapnel wounds and died heroically, the Defense Ministry said.

Earlier, the Russian military department reported on massive attempts by the Ukrainian military to break through the defenses of Russian troops in the Artemovsk area. All attacks were repelled.