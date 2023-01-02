The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the death of 63 soldiers after the strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the building of a vocational school in Makeevka

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the death of 63 soldiers in the strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) on the building of a vocational school in Makeevka. This was reported to journalists in the press service of the department on Monday, January 2.

The department indicated that the object was hit by rockets from the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system.

“As a result of the defeat by four missiles with a high-explosive warhead of a temporary deployment point, 63 Russian servicemen died,” the defense department said, commenting on the incident.

The families of the fallen servicemen were promised to provide all necessary assistance and support.