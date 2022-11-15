The Ministry of Defense announced the continuation of the offensive after taking control of Pavlovka in the DPR

Russian military personnel continue offensive operations after taking control of Pavlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR). This was announced to journalists in the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Earlier, the military department reported that in the battles for the settlement of Pavlovka, the Russian Armed Forces (AF) destroyed up to 1.4 thousand soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). In addition, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed dozens of pieces of equipment, including several units of aviation, the Defense Ministry added.

Related materials:

On November 14, Russian troops completely took control of the village of Pavlovka, which is located in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR).

On November 10, the acting head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, stated that the settlement of Pavlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic had been liberated and had already been cleared by 90 percent.