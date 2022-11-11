The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian Armed Forces completed the transfer to the left bank of the Dnieper River

The Russian Armed Forces have completed the transfer of troops from the right bank of the Dnieper to the left. This was announced to journalists by the official speaker of the Ministry of Defense (MO), Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov.

According to the representative of the defense department, the transfer of troops across the river was completed at 5 o’clock in the morning.

“All Russian servicemen crossed to the left bank of the Dnieper. Formations and military units of the Russian armed forces occupied defensive lines and positions prepared in advance in engineering terms, ”Konashenkov said.

It is known that the defensive lines were prepared, including those mobilized from the Saratov region.

On November 9, it became known that the commander of the NMD in Ukraine, General of the Army Sergei Surovikin, and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu considered it expedient to organize defense along the left bank of the Dnieper. The maneuver was decided to be carried out in the near future.

On November 10, it was reported that Russian troops had begun their transfer from Kherson to the left bank of the Dnieper in accordance with the plan.