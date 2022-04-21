The Russian army and the People’s Militia of the LPR took control of the Ukrainian city of Kremennaya

The Russian army and the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) took full control of the Ukrainian city of Kremennaya. This was reported to journalists by the official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Major General Igor Konashenkov.

According to Konashenkov, during the time that the city was under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), it was turned into a full-fledged fortified area.