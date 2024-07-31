Ministry of Defense: The “West” group of troops took control of 33 strongholds of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in one day

Over the past 24 hours, servicemen of the West group of troops in the area of ​​the special military operation (SVO) took control of 33 strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was reported by the head of the group’s press service Ivan Bigma, reports RIA News.

They specified that it was possible to establish control over the enemy strongholds thanks to the active actions of motorized rifle units. They also improved the situation along the front line.

“Zapad”, in addition to this, also inflicted losses on the manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces brigades in the area of ​​Stelmakhovka, Sin’kovka, Petrovpavlovka, Tabayevka, Makeyevka and Novatorskoye.

Before this, on July 30, in the area of ​​responsibility of the “West” group of forces, the crews of the “Giatsint” self-propelled artillery units carried out strikes on the strongholds of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The strikes were carried out in the southern Donetsk direction.