Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: Air Defense destroyed UAVs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Bryansk and Kaluga regions

The Russian Defense Ministry announced an attack by Ukrainian drones in two Russian regions. Posted in Telegramdepartmental channel.

According to the ministry, air defense systems (air defense) destroyed two drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the territory of the Bryansk region. Another drone was destroyed in the sky over the Kaluga region.

On the morning of August 23, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that drones shot down air defense systems over Moscow and the Moscow region. Then this information was confirmed by the Russian Defense Ministry. One of the drones was shot down in the Mozhaisk district of the Moscow region. The second drone hit a building under construction in Moscow City. The third drone crashed in one of the districts in Khimki near Moscow. As a result of the incident, no one was injured.