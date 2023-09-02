MoD: RF Armed Forces prevented APU attempt to attack the Crimean bridge with a sea drone

The Russian military stopped an attempt by Ukrainian troops to attack the Crimean bridge with a semi-submersible unmanned boat. This is reported RIA News with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

It is specified that the attack was carried out at about 23:15 Moscow time. “The Ukrainian maritime drone was detected and destroyed in the Black Sea in a timely manner,” the ministry said.